2006 Dodge Ram 2500

138,666 KM

Details Features

$CALL
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

SLT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

138,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9366826
  Stock #: 1119a
  VIN: 3D7KS29C46G136136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1119a
  • Mileage 138,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
High Output
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

