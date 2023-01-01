Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Sprinter

751,557 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Sprinter

2006 Dodge Sprinter

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Sprinter

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
751,557KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10096086
  • Stock #: OX:7235
  • VIN: WD0PD644365958085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 751,557 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK
FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CONTACT 519-455-7771 ONLY or TEXT 519-702-8888
This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicle age and/or kms. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a different vehicle with less kms that is certified please CALL OR TEXT US at 519 -702- 8888 or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2018 Ford F-150 NAV ...
 158,929 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A5 NAV LEA...
 96,670 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 107,445 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory