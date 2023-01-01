2006 Ford Five Hundred

$2,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 2 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10444350

10444350 Stock #: 23-008332-06

23-008332-06 VIN: 1FAFP25176G172812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,295 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.