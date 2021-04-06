Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Freestyle

186,693 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Freestyle

2006 Ford Freestyle

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Freestyle

SE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1618259101
  2. 1618259101
  3. 1618259101
  4. 1618259101
  5. 1618259101
  6. 1618259101
  7. 1618259147
  8. 1618259147
  9. 1618259147
  10. 1618259147
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,693KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6857451
  • Stock #: 1119
  • VIN: 1FMZK01176GA15809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,693 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2020 GMC Savana 2500...
 5,728 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Scion FR-S **MA...
 49,549 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Ford Mustang **...
 196,503 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory