2006 Ford Fusion

Certified

$1,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 2 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6731909

6731909 Stock #: 784794-FS:13616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,262 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.