2006 Ford Fusion

184,262 KM

Details Description

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2006 Ford Fusion

2006 Ford Fusion

2006 Ford Fusion

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

184,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Dear Valued Customer, Please Read our AS-IS Disclaimer. This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without a safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

