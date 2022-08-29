Menu
2006 Ford Ranger

213,516 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

XL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

213,516KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9313861
  • Stock #: 1141
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U26PA74419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 213,516 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Security System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

