2006 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 4 9 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10631031

10631031 Stock #: 1026A

1026A VIN: 5HD1FCW196Y707703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Cruiser / Chopper

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Passengers 2

Stock # 1026A

Mileage 65,497 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.