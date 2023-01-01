Menu
2006 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

65,497 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,497KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631031
  • Stock #: 1026A
  • VIN: 5HD1FCW196Y707703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1026A
  • Mileage 65,497 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

