2006 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

40,000 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

ELECTRA*ULTRA CLASSIC*2 TONE*LIGHT DAMAGE*AS IS

ELECTRA*ULTRA CLASSIC*2 TONE*LIGHT DAMAGE*AS IS

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

  1. 1697153891
  2. 1697153892
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533987
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5HD1FCW196Y707703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

