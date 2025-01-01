Menu
2006 Honda Civic

24,737 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Civic

12419322

2006 Honda Civic

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,737KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGFA16596L025553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Honda Civic