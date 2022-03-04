$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2006 Honda Civic
2006 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
271,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8586848
- VIN: 1HGFA16436L809640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 271,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean inside and out ,2 sets of keys comes saftey certified
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6