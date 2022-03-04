Menu
2006 Honda Civic

271,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

LX

2006 Honda Civic

LX

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

271,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8586848
  VIN: 1HGFA16436L809640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean inside and out ,2 sets of keys comes saftey certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

