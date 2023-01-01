Menu
2006 Honda CR-V

299,147 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Honda CR-V

2006 Honda CR-V

2006 Honda CR-V

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

299,147KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10022775
  • Stock #: 1099
  • VIN: JHLRD78556C813171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

