2006 Honda Element

206,507 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Element

12848384

2006 Honda Element

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,507KM
VIN 5J6YH172X6L800783

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 206,507 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2006 Honda Element