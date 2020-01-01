Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2006 Honda Odyssey LX - Very Low KM's! Must See!

$7,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!



6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR A LIMITED TIME!

(6 Month/12,000KM Powertrain Warranty, Includes Zero Deductible, Seals & Gaskets, A/C, Starter & Alternator With a $3000/Claim Limit)

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler

Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.