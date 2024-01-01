Menu
2006 Hyundai Sonata

91,999 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
91,999KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHET46cx6a158138

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,999 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

CD Player

Wheel Covers

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

Directions Website Inventory
519-659-7111

