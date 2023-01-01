Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Kia Rio

152,304 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Kia Rio

2006 Kia Rio

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Kia Rio

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1693241807
  2. 1693241817
  3. 1693241821
  4. 1693241825
  5. 1693241832
  6. 1693241849
  7. 1693241854
  8. 1693241859
  9. 1693241864
  10. 1693241869
  11. 1693241873
  12. 1693241877
  13. 1693241881
  14. 1693241887
  15. 1693241891
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,304KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353966
  • Stock #: 1126
  • VIN: KNADE163066062172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,304 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 45,126 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 *C...
 65,013 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 279,371 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory