2006 Kia Rio
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
152,322KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10420203
- Stock #: 1126
- VIN: KNADE163066062172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
