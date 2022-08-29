Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 MINI Cooper

174,116 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 MINI Cooper

2006 MINI Cooper

S w/Rallye Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2006 MINI Cooper

S w/Rallye Pkg

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1664050015
  2. 1664050015
  3. 1664050015
  4. 1664050015
  5. 1664050015
  6. 1664050015
  7. 1664050015
  8. 1664050015
  9. 1664050015
  10. 1664050015
  11. 1664050015
  12. 1664050015
  13. 1664050015
  14. 1664050015
  15. 1664050015
  16. 1664050015
  17. 1664050015
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,116KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092206
  • Stock #: M20
  • VIN: WMWRE33596TJ39761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M20
  • Mileage 174,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Supercharged
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 RAM 2500 Outdoo...
 279,625 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 28,264 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 248,550 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory