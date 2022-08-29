$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2006 Nissan Altima
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
218,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095089
- VIN: 1N4AL11E46C260832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,403 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT RELIABLE ECONOMICAL TRANSPORTATION @ A GREAT PRICE. pRE OWNED by professional Lady and always maintained
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
