2006 Nissan Altima

218,403 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

S

S

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,403KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9095089
  • VIN: 1N4AL11E46C260832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,403 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT RELIABLE ECONOMICAL TRANSPORTATION @ A GREAT PRICE. pRE OWNED by professional Lady and always maintained

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

