2006 Nissan Pathfinder

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,991

+ tax & licensing
$2,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,991

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952819
  • Stock #: 7275
  • VIN: 5N1AR18W26C655000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

View our Inventory: WWW.DMPSALES.CA

*Vehicle Sold AS/IS As Shown*

 

Drag it, Pull it, Push it, Kick it! WE TAKE ALL TRADES!

 

DMP & Sam's Auto Sales Inc. have been serving London and the surrounding area for over 20 years now with a commitment to quality of service and building great relationships. At DMP we might discuss numbers, but we won't treat you like one.

OMVIC Disclaimer: All vehicles sold "AS IS" may not be road worthy, mechanically sound and may not be fit for use as a means of transportation, may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

Downtown Motor Products

 

744 York St, London, ON

Call: 519-601-7474

 

Prices do not include applicable taxes or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

