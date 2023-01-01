Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

195,973 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

XE*AWD*ONLY 195KMS*GREAT SHAPE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1703971661
  2. 1703971663
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,973KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JN8BT08V96W202927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Buy From Home Available

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

