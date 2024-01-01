Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2006 Nissan X-Trail AUTO, AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 57,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2006 Nissan X-Trail

57,647 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Nissan X-Trail

AUTO, AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 57,000KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan X-Trail

AUTO, AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 57,000KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731207594
  2. 1731207594
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,647KM
Good Condition
VIN JN8BT08V66W208927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Honda Accord Touring, COUPE, ONLY 119KMS, LOADED for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Accord Touring, COUPE, ONLY 119KMS, LOADED 119,242 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, CREW CAB, SHORT BOX, TOPPER, LEATHER, CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, CREW CAB, SHORT BOX, TOPPER, LEATHER, CERT 280,194 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED 269,523 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan X-Trail