2006 Pontiac G6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 2 6 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10116048

10116048 Stock #: 1116

1116 VIN: 1G2ZF55B264217178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,262 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.