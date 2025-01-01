Menu
2006 Pontiac Solstice

46,000 KM

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE

12735657

2006 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB33B66Y000013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2006 Pontiac Solstice