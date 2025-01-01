$15,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2006 Pontiac Solstice
CONVERTIBLE
2006 Pontiac Solstice
CONVERTIBLE
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB33B66Y000013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4WD 97,000 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman 118,000 KM $11,991 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL 75,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2006 Pontiac Solstice