$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Vibe
HATCH, AUTO, ONLY 189KMS, OILED, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,469KM
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SL65806Z457428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,469 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
2006 Pontiac Vibe