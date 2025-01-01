Menu
2006 Pontiac Vibe

189,691 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12162177

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
189,691KM
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SL658062457428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
