$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2006 Pontiac Vibe
*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ALLOYS*ONLY 184KMS*TOYOTA ENGINE*
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
184,199KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8625686
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z457704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,199 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
