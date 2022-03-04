2006 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 1 9 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8625686

8625686 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z457704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 184,199 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.