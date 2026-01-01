Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota Corolla

176,035 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
13993107

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1777258109453
  2. 1777258109978
  3. 1777258110395
  4. 1777258110835
  5. 1777258111289
  6. 1777258111734
  7. 1777258112181
  8. 1777258112606
  9. 1777258113028
  10. 1777258113454
  11. 1777258113854
  12. 1777258114279
  13. 1777258114684
  14. 1777258115102
  15. 1777258115507
  16. 1777258115919
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
176,035KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E96C649545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,035 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D, NO ACCIDENTS, 6 PASSENGER, TESLA WARRANTY for sale in London, ON
2018 Tesla Model X 100D, NO ACCIDENTS, 6 PASSENGER, TESLA WARRANTY 257,729 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris LE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 164KMS, ALBERTA CAR, CLEAN for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris LE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 164KMS, ALBERTA CAR, CLEAN 164,659 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura CSX I-Tech, 2 SETS WHEELS, LEATHER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Acura CSX I-Tech, 2 SETS WHEELS, LEATHER, CERTIFIED 212,039 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Toyota Corolla