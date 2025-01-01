$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Sienna
CE
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Used
291,629KM
VIN 5TDZA29C66S437648
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 291,629 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
