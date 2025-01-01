Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota Sienna

291,629 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle
12908612

2006 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1756302953257
  2. 1756302953701
  3. 1756302954159
  4. 1756302954630
  5. 1756302955034
  6. 1756302955514
  7. 1756302955944
  8. 1756302956592
  9. 1756302957039
  10. 1756302957482
  11. 1756302957951
  12. 1756302958454
  13. 1756302958934
  14. 1756302959405
  15. 1756302959875
  16. 1756302960334
  17. 1756302960750
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
291,629KM
VIN 5TDZA29C66S437648

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 291,629 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra 103CI, 6 SPD,DAMAGED, NO KEYS, CLEAN TITLE, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2011 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra 103CI, 6 SPD,DAMAGED, NO KEYS, CLEAN TITLE, AS IS 54,378 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Jeep TJ RUNS, NEEDS CLUTCH, 1 OWNER, PROJECT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2002 Jeep TJ RUNS, NEEDS CLUTCH, 1 OWNER, PROJECT, AS IS 220,000 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED 145,294 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Toyota Sienna