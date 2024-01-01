$17,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma
PRERUNNER, CREW CAB, TOPPER, ONLY 48KMS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,478KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TEKU72N86Z267300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,478 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2006 Toyota Tacoma