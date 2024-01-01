Menu
2006 Toyota Tacoma

48,478 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma

PRERUNNER, CREW CAB, TOPPER, ONLY 48KMS, CERT

2006 Toyota Tacoma

PRERUNNER, CREW CAB, TOPPER, ONLY 48KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,478KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TEKU72N86Z267300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
