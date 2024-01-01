Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota Tacoma

269,523 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731031308
  2. 1731031310
  3. 1731031313
  4. 1731031316
  5. 1731031318
  6. 1731031322
  7. 1731031324
  8. 1731031326
  9. 1731031329
  10. 1731031331
  11. 1731031333
  12. 1731031336
  13. 1731031339
  14. 1731031342
  15. 1731031345
  16. 1731031347
  17. 1731031349
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
269,523KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TEUU42N06Z241362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, MANUAL, WELL MAINTAINED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, MANUAL, WELL MAINTAINED, AS IS 269,382 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Sienna LE, MINT, NO RUST, ONLY 24,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Sienna LE, MINT, NO RUST, ONLY 24,000KMS, CERTIFIED 24,745 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring, NO ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Chrysler 200 Touring, NO ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED 110,409 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Tacoma