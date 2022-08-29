$12,995+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2006 Toyota Tacoma
*4X4*NEW FRAME*WHEELS*AUTO*ONLY 189KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
189,989KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9083266
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 5TEUU42N96Z248827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 189,989 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
