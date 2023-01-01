2006 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 5 0 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10660674

10660674 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: JTDKT923365012103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,507 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.