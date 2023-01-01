$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Yaris
LE*HATCH*AUTO*ONLY 77,000KMS*CERTIFIED
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
77,507KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: JTDKT923365012103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,507 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4