2006 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 2 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053116

9053116 Stock #: 1143

1143 VIN: 3vwrt31k46m838390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1143

Mileage 249,217 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.