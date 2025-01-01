Menu
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

221,725 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

12225621

2006 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
221,725KM
Good Condition
VIN WVWSR61JX6W008590

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 221,725 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon