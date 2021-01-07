Menu
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

197,833 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Coupe

Coupe

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

197,833KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6435747
  • Stock #: FS:13889
  • VIN: 3VWRW21C36M409400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 197,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we Finance all credit . our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals . Our as is vehicles is trade it by our value customers for newer vehicle Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without a safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle or book appointment to see this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

