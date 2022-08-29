2007 Acura MDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9052762

9052762 Stock #: 1087

1087 VIN: 2hnyd28847h001200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1087

Mileage 251,896 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

