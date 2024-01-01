Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 BMW 3 Series

174,009 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2007 BMW 3 Series

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1729819960
  2. 1729819962
  3. 1729819964
  4. 1729819966
  5. 1729819968
  6. 1729819971
  7. 1729819973
  8. 1729819975
  9. 1729819977
  10. 1729819979
  11. 1729819981
  12. 1729819983
  13. 1729819985
  14. 1729819987
  15. 1729819989
  16. 1729819992
  17. 1729819994
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,009KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAVA33507KX70979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,009 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 96,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 96,000KMS, CERTIFIED 96,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL 255,570 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED 269,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 BMW 3 Series