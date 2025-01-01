Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Buick Allure

78,503 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Buick Allure

CX

Watch This Vehicle
12569255

2007 Buick Allure

CX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1748351590749
  2. 1748351591249
  3. 1748351591729
  4. 1748351592236
  5. 1748351592695
  6. 1748351593183
  7. 1748351593646
  8. 1748351594098
  9. 1748351594541
  10. 1748351595012
  11. 1748351595470
  12. 1748351595925
  13. 1748351596394
  14. 1748351596849
  15. 1748351597298
  16. 1748351597742
  17. 1748351598209
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,503KM
Good Condition
VIN 2G4WF582671185886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1072
  • Mileage 78,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 303,147 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED, NAVI, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, LEATHER, 1 OWNER, for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED, NAVI, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, LEATHER, 1 OWNER, 221,547 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL 222,324 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Buick Allure