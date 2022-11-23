Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Buick Lucerne

307,232 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Buick Lucerne

2007 Buick Lucerne

CX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Buick Lucerne

CX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1670347203
  2. 1670347203
  3. 1670347203
  4. 1670347203
  5. 1670347203
  6. 1670347203
  7. 1670347203
  8. 1670347203
  9. 1670347203
  10. 1670347203
  11. 1670347203
  12. 1670347203
  13. 1670347203
  14. 1670347203
  15. 1670347203
  16. 1670347203
  17. 1670347203
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

307,232KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9369583
  • Stock #: 1115a
  • VIN: 1G4HP57257U108020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1115a
  • Mileage 307,232 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 227,810 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Buick Lucerne CX
 307,232 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL
 140,301 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory