2007 Cadillac Escalade
AWD 4DR
AutoStrada Inc
347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
519-434-2254
Used
309,473KM
VIN 1GYFK63867R402372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 402372
- Mileage 309,473 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
