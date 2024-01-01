Menu
2007 Cadillac Escalade

309,473 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Cadillac Escalade

AWD 4DR

2007 Cadillac Escalade

AWD 4DR

Location

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

519-434-2254

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
309,473KM
VIN 1GYFK63867R402372

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Raven
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 402372
  Mileage 309,473 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoStrada Inc

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoStrada Inc

519-434-2254

2007 Cadillac Escalade