2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

Sale $15,995 + taxes & licensing
154,728 KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7972658

7972658 VIN: 3GNFK12387G195635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,728 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

