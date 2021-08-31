Menu
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

154,728 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Special T Auto

519-681-2031

LTZ

LTZ

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

154,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7972658
  • VIN: 3GNFK12387G195635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,728 KM

Vehicle Description

$15,995 + HST & Licensing!

Book your test drive today!

Special T Auto - 94 Exeter Rd London

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

