$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carmix Auto
519-852-6401
2007 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-852-6401
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8875661
- VIN: 1G1YY26EX75110800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4