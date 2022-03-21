Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

64,888 KM

Details Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-852-6401

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-852-6401

  1. 1658932493
  2. 1658932504
  3. 1658932515
  4. 1658932524
  5. 1658932532
  6. 1658932541
  7. 1658932548
  8. 1658932562
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8875661
  • VIN: 1G1YY26EX75110800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carmix Auto

2015 RINKER Bow Ride...
 0 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Corve...
 32,200 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 14,800 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-852-XXXX

(click to show)

519-852-6401

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory