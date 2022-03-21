2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 8 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8875661

8875661 VIN: 1G1YY26EX75110800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 64,888 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.