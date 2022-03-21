Menu
2007 Chevrolet Equinox

107,452 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,452KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8924173
  VIN: 2CNDL13F376103375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Everyones Favourite Very Pristine Only 107452 kms Clean Clean Drives Like a Dream Handles Amazing Must Be Seen

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

