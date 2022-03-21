$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
107,452KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8924173
- VIN: 2CNDL13F376103375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Everyones Favourite Very Pristine Only 107452 kms Clean Clean Drives Like a Dream Handles Amazing Must Be Seen
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6