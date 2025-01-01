Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Chevrolet Impala

200,545 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12838015

2007 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1754572443727
  2. 1754572444219
  3. 1754572444693
  4. 1754572445141
  5. 1754572445615
  6. 1754572446063
  7. 1754572446553
  8. 1754572447036
  9. 1754572447514
  10. 1754572447989
  11. 1754572448441
  12. 1754572448917
  13. 1754572449359
  14. 1754572449788
  15. 1754572450264
  16. 1754572450918
  17. 1754572451401
  18. 1754572451848
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,545KM
VIN 2G1WT58N479370407

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris MINI CARGO, 4 CYLINDER, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris MINI CARGO, 4 CYLINDER, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS 268,059 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV, 4 CYL, ALLOYS, ONLY 122KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV, 4 CYL, ALLOYS, ONLY 122KMS, CERTIFIED 122,781 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1990 BMW 3 Series 325i, E30, AUTO, BARN FIND, 139KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
1990 BMW 3 Series 325i, E30, AUTO, BARN FIND, 139KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 139,173 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Chevrolet Impala