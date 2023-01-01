Menu
2007 Chevrolet Impala

175,320 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

LT*SEDAN*ONLY 175KMS*ALLOYS*CERTIFIED

LT*SEDAN*ONLY 175KMS*ALLOYS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

175,320KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9627418
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2G1WT58N879323400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Telematics

