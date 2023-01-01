2007 Chevrolet Impala

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9639100

9639100 Stock #: 1004

1004 VIN: 2G1WT58N879323400

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1004

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.