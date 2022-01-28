$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ*LEATHER*LIFTED*TIRES*4X4*CREW*CERTIFIED
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
277,091KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8190456
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 2GCEK13M271502947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 277,091 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
