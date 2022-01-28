Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

277,091 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ*LEATHER*LIFTED*TIRES*4X4*CREW*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ*LEATHER*LIFTED*TIRES*4X4*CREW*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

277,091KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8190456
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2GCEK13M271502947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 208,574 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 144,123 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 2500...
 145,868 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory