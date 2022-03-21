Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8870945
  • Stock #: 1110
  • VIN: 1GCEK19V97E142185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1110
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

