2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

195,490 KM

Details Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

*SINGLE CAB*LONG BOX*4X4*AS IS SPECIAL

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

*SINGLE CAB*LONG BOX*4X4*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

195,490KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8697050
  • Stock #: 1073
  • VIN: 1gchk24k87e561760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 195,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

